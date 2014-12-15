US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as healthcare stocks weigh
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Dec 15 U.S. stocks ended lower in a volatile session on Monday as oil prices extended their selloff, adding to worries about weak global demand.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 100.25 points, or 0.58 percent, to 17,180.58, the S&P 500 lost 12.72 points, or 0.64 percent, to 1,989.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.44 points, or 1.04 percent, to 4,605.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
March 17 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday as gains in technology stocks were countered by losses in healthcare.
* Futures: Dow up 16 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 2.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)