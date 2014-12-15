NEW YORK Dec 15 U.S. stocks ended lower in a volatile session on Monday as oil prices extended their selloff, adding to worries about weak global demand.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 100.25 points, or 0.58 percent, to 17,180.58, the S&P 500 lost 12.72 points, or 0.64 percent, to 1,989.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.44 points, or 1.04 percent, to 4,605.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)