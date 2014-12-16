Dec 16 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as a further slide in crude oil prices and the Russian rouble sent traders fleeing from risky assets on global economic concerns.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 98.87 points, or 0.58 percent, to 17,081.97, the S&P 500 lost 10.93 points, or 0.55 percent, to 1,978.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.68 points, or 0.77 percent, to 4,569.48.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)