US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.22 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,807.37, the S&P 500 gained 9.5 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,070.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.98 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,765.38. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
