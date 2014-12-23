US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK Dec 23 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 setting new intraday records after an unexpectedly strong report on economic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.55 points, or 0.3 percent, to 18,013.99, the S&P 500 gained 6.51 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,085.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.58 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,792.00. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
