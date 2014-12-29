Dec 29 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher following a sharp rally that has taken major indexes to repeated records.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.71 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,041, the S&P 500 lost 1.07 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,087.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.21 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,801.65.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)