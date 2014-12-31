(Corrects first paragraph to stocks instead of stock futures)

Dec 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, suggesting Wall Street would end a strong year with minor gains in a seasonal trend of modest moves and low volume.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.17 points, or 0.25 percent, to 18,027.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.32 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,083.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.36 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,790.80.

