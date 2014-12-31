S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK Dec 31 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, but closed out a third straight year of double-digit gains for the S&P 500, as crude oil prices continued their descent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 159.81 points, or 0.89 percent, to 17,823.26, the S&P 500 lost 21.46 points, or 1.03 percent, to 2,058.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.39 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,736.05. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)