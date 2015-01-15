US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors await earnings season
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both down 0.02 pct (Updates prices, commentary, changes byline)
NEW YORK Jan 15 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday led by commodity-related stocks as oil prices stabilized, while a move by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its three-year euro cap on the franc kept traders on edge and markets volatile.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.91 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,441, the S&P 500 gained 1.71 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,012.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.33 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,642.65. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both down 0.02 pct (Updates prices, commentary, changes byline)
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq little changed (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up : Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.03 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)