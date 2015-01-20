NEW YORK Jan 20 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as lower growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund spurred hopes that central banks would take more aggressive policy stances to accelerate economic improvement.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.82 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,544.39, the S&P 500 gained 5.23 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,024.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.03 points, or 0.45 percent, to 4,655.42. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)