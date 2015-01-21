US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
NEW YORK Jan 21 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday in a choppy session as traders digested reports that new stimulus would be announced by the European Central Bank at its Thursday meeting, while declines in IBM limited the gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.52 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,555.75, the S&P 500 gained 9.81 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,032.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,667.42. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
* Futures: Dow down 12 pts, S&P down 0.75 pts, Nasdaq up 2.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)