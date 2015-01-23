NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. stock opened little changed on Friday, as some weak corporate earnings took the steam out of a four-session winning streak.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.2 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,801.78, the S&P 500 lost 1.33 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,061.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.87 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,747.53. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)