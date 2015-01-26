US STOCKS-Wall St rises as bank stocks jump; healthcare vote eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK Jan 26 U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as fears that a leftist victory in elections in Greece would bring fresh crisis to the Eurozone were offset by a climb in energy and biotech stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.88 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,678.48, the S&P 500 gained 5.16 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,056.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.88 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,771.76.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
