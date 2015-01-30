US STOCKS-Banks lead Wall St gains after stellar private jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.71 pct, S&P 0.56 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, putting major indexes on track for a second straight monthly decline, as data showed U.S. gross domestic product grew less than expected in the last quarter of 2014.
Energy stocks were among the biggest drags of the day after Chevron Corp reported a sharp drop in its quarterly earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55.04 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,361.81, the S&P 500 lost 5.44 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,015.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.64 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,671.76. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum; Editing by)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.71 pct, S&P 0.56 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to open)
April 5 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after solid private employment data underscored the strength of the economy, boosted financials stocks and helped soothe worries about President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his policy plans.
* Futures up: Dow 48 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 1.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)