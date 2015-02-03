Feb 3 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index set to continue a rally fueled by hopes of a deal on Greek debt and by firmer oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 48.1 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,409.14, the S&P 500 gained 4.53 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,025.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.09 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,691.78.

