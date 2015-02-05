US STOCKS-Wall St dips in dramatic session as health bill pulled
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday as energy shares bounced with oil prices, while news Pfizer would buy Hospira in a massive deal also lifted boosted sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 205.82 points, or 1.16 percent, to 17,878.84, the S&P 500 gained 20.79 points, or 1.02 percent, to 2,062.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.39 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,765.10. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, March 24 A dramatic session on Wall Street ended little changed on Friday as stocks pared losses after Republicans pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.