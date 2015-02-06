NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track to extend its best weekly gain in seven, after a stronger-than-expected monthly payrolls report.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.8 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,900.68, the S&P 500 gained 2.57 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,065.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.39 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,769.49. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum; Editing by)