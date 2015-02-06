US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track to extend its best weekly gain in seven, after a stronger-than-expected monthly payrolls report.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.8 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,900.68, the S&P 500 gained 2.57 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,065.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.39 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,769.49. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum; Editing by)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)