US STOCKS-Wall St gains, backed by stronger U.S. economy
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Feb 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, rebounding after two straight down sessions, on hopes a deal in Greek debt negotiations was drawing closer.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,767.32, the S&P 500 gained 5.9 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,052.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.53 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,754.55. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
