NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, with a rally in technology stocks leading the Nasdaq to a 15-year high, helping to offset the impact of some tepid economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 106.9 points, or 0.6 percent, to 17,969.04, the S&P 500 gained 19.69 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,088.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.43 points, or 1.18 percent, to 4,857.61. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)