US STOCKS-Dow on track to snap 8-day losing streak as banks gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. stocks ticked higher on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to a record closing high above 2,100 as optimism grew that Greece would reach a deal with its creditors and as bond prices sold off.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.84 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,047.19, the S&P 500 gained 3.31 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,100.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.43 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,899.27. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
March 28 U.S. stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors chose to look beyond President Donald Trump's first major policy setback, while awaiting comments from several Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen.