NEW YORK Feb 18 The Dow and S&P 500 edged down
on Wednesday following losses in energy shares, but minutes from
the latest Federal Reserve meeting that showed concern from
policymakers about raising interest rates too soon limited the
decline.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 18.18 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,029.4,
the S&P 500 lost 0.74 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,099.6
and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.10 points, or 0.14
percent, to 4,906.36.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)