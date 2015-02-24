US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed; all eyes on Trump and healthcare
* Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P up 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.35 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 holding near record levels ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.18 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,100.66, the S&P 500 lost 1.1 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,108.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.97 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,956.01. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)
