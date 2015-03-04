NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a second straight decline, after a softer-than-expected report on the labor market and ahead of data on the services sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.38 points, or 0.12 percent, to 18,180.99, the S&P 500 lost 4.85 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,102.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.74 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,961.16. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)