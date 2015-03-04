US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday for the second day in a row, as investors stepped back after a recent rally.
Healthcare stocks were the only bright spot after a U.S. Supreme Court hearing and a cancer drug approval.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 105.93 points, or 0.58 percent, to 18,097.44, the S&P 500 lost 9.18 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,098.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.76 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,967.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)