NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday after two days of declines, with investors holding back on big bets ahead of Friday's key jobs report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 37.54 points, or 0.21 percent, to 18,134.44, the S&P 500 gained 2.56 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,101.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.67 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,982.81. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)