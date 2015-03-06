NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 on track for a second week of declines, as a strong monthly jobs report heightened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 80.27 points, or 0.44 percent, to 18,055.45, the S&P 500 lost 6.25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,094.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.06 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,970.75.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)