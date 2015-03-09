NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, after two straight weeks of declines on major indexes and as the benchmark S&P 500 comes off its biggest one-day loss in about two months.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.53 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,861.31, the S&P 500 gained 1.66 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,072.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.46 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,935.83. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)