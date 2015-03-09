March 9 U.S. stocks bounced back on Monday, helped by a couple of billion-dollar deals, while Apple Inc shares ended slightly higher after the long-anticipated unveiling of its watch.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 136.53 points, or 0.76 percent, to 17,993.31, the S&P 500 gained 8.14 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,079.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.07 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,942.44.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)