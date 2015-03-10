March 10 U.S. stocks opened down on Tuesday, pressured by ongoing concerns about debt talks with Greece and weaker-than-expected data out of China.

At 9:30AM the Dow Jones industrial average fell 98.19 points, or 0.55 percent, to 17,897.53, the S&P 500 lost 11.36 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,068.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.94 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,901.50.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)