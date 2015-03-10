US STOCKS-Wall Street's rock-solid quarter ends with a loss
* Final score: Dow -0.31 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq -0.04 pct (Updates to close)
March 10 U.S. stocks opened down on Tuesday, pressured by ongoing concerns about debt talks with Greece and weaker-than-expected data out of China.
At 9:30AM the Dow Jones industrial average fell 98.19 points, or 0.55 percent, to 17,897.53, the S&P 500 lost 11.36 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,068.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.94 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,901.50.
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon Mobil Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market's lofty valuations.