March 12 U.S. stocks closed up on Thursday, bouncing back from two days of losses, helped by a weaker dollar and a rally in banking shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 258.74 points, or 1.47 percent, to 17,894.13, the S&P 500 gained 25.64 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,065.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.35 points, or 0.89 percent, to 4,893.29.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)