US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher; healthcare bill vote awaited
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 13 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
March 12 U.S. stocks closed up on Thursday, bouncing back from two days of losses, helped by a weaker dollar and a rally in banking shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 258.74 points, or 1.47 percent, to 17,894.13, the S&P 500 gained 25.64 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,065.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.35 points, or 0.89 percent, to 4,893.29.
March 24 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, helped by higher oil prices, and ahead of a closely watched vote on a healthcare bill seen as a test of President Donald Trump's ability to pass his legislative agenda through Congress.