NEW YORK, March 17 The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as commodity-related shares declined and nervousness increased ahead of a Federal Reserve statement, while the Nasdaq edged higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 129.98 points, or 0.72 percent, to 17,847.44, the S&P 500 lost 7.02 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,074.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.93 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,937.44. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)