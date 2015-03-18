NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve suggested a less aggressive timeline for raising interest rates even as it opened the door for the first hike in almost a decade.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 222.14 points, or 1.24 percent, to 18,071.22, the S&P 500 gained 24.96 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,099.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.39 points, or 0.92 percent, to 4,982.83. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)