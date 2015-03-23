NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday following strong gains in major indexes the previous week, as investors assessed gyrations in the dollar and crude prices and their impact on equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.09 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,144.74, the S&P 500 gained 0.52 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,108.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.81 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,020.60. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)