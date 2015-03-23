March 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on the heels of strong gains in the prior week, as investors weighed fluctuations in the dollar and its impact on other markets, including crude prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.14 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,116.51, the S&P 500 lost 3.64 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,104.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.44 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,010.97.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)