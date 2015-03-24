NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. stocks fell for a second
straight session on Tuesday with equities keeping in a tight
range as traders focused on the dollar's strength and its
possible effect on corporate earnings.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 103.43 points, or 0.57 percent, to
18,012.61, the S&P 500 lost 12.83 points, or 0.61
percent, to 2,091.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
16.25 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,994.73.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)