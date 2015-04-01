US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
April 1 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected data spurred concerns over economic growth ahead of Friday's jobs report and first-quarter earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 78.2 points, or 0.44 percent, to 17,697.92, the S&P 500 lost 8.2 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,059.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.66 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,880.23. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
