US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower on last day of qtr
March 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains on what is likely to be Wall Street's strongest first-quarter performance in four years.
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Tuesday, reversing course late in the session as utility shares fell and offset optimism about deal news.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.44 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,872.41, the S&P 500 lost 4.47 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,076.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,910.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Futures down: Dow 17 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)