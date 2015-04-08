NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks were little
changed at the open on Wednesday, with traders eyeing a $70
billion mega-deal in the energy space and ahead of minutes from
the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting
committee.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.6 points, or
0.2 percent, to 17,911.02; the S&P 500 gained 3.44
points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,079.77; and the Nasdaq Composite
added 10.12 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,920.35.
