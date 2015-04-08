NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday, with traders eyeing a $70 billion mega-deal in the energy space and ahead of minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,911.02; the S&P 500 gained 3.44 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,079.77; and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.12 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,920.35. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)