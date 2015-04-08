April 8 U.S. stocks ended a volatile session with modest gains on Wednesday after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the central bank remained on track for a rate hike this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,902.51, the S&P 500 gained 5.57 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,081.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.59 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,950.82.

