NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks edged up at the
open on Thursday, with gains in the energy and healthcare
sectors partly offset by falling utilities shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.97 points,
or 0.25 percent, to 17,947.48, the S&P 500 gained 4.38
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,086.28 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 17.65 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,968.47.
Energy shares advanced as crude prices bounced back from a
trouncing in the previous session.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)