US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as health bill vote is delayed
NEW YORK, March 23 Wall Street edged lower on Thursday after lawmakers postponed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as President Donald Trump's first policy test.
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Friday as investors lauded GE's decision to divest the bulk of its high-risk GE Capital business and share repurchase plan.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.52 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,981.25, the S&P 500 gained 3.69 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,094.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,980.85. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq