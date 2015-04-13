US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday after three straight days of gains, as the corporate earnings season was poised to kick into high gear with a slew of reports this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.73 points, or 0.02 percent, to 18,053.92, the S&P 500 gained 0.15 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,102.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.76 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,001.74.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)