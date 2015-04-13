NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday as fears increased that the strong dollar and lower oil prices will hurt U.S. first-quarter earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 79.2 points, or 0.44 percent, to 17,978.45, the S&P 500 lost 9.5 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,092.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.73 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,988.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)