US STOCKS-Wall St dips in dramatic session as health bill pulled
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, reversing much of the previous session's sharp decline, as China's steps to stimulate its slowing economy and cautious optimism about U.S. earnings lured investors into technology stocks.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 209.4 points, or 1.17 percent, to 18,035.7, the S&P 500 gained 19.14 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,100.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.79 points, or 1.27 percent, to 4,994.60. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, March 24 A dramatic session on Wall Street ended little changed on Friday as stocks pared losses after Republicans pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.