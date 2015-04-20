NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, reversing much of the previous session's sharp decline, as China's steps to stimulate its slowing economy and cautious optimism about U.S. earnings lured investors into technology stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 209.4 points, or 1.17 percent, to 18,035.7, the S&P 500 gained 19.14 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,100.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.79 points, or 1.27 percent, to 4,994.60. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)