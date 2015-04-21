April 21 U.S. stock opened higher on Tuesday as a spate of companies beat lowered expectations, helping to ease fears of a disappointing earnings quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63.43 points, or 0.35 percent, to 18,098.36, the S&P 500 gained 8.95 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,109.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.58 points, or 0.65 percent, to 5,027.19. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)