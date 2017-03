April 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as strong results from tech behemoths Google Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp put the Nasdaq Composite on track to extend its ascent a day after surpassing a 15-year-old record.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.62 points, or 0.11 percent, to 18,078.31, the S&P 500 gained 5.87 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,118.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.89 points, or 0.81 percent, to 5,096.95.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)