US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed minutes reverse earlier rally
* Fed balance sheet comments, tax reform worries trigger selloff
April 29 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after data showed that economic growth braked more sharply than expected in the first quarter, and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely move to maintain interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.13 points, or 0.33 percent, to 18,051.01, the S&P 500 lost 6.85 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,107.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,030.00. (Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks ended lower after a late afternoon reversal on Wednesday following signals from the Federal Reserve that it could change its bond investment policy this year, quenching a rally sparked by a strong private sector jobs report.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.39 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary)