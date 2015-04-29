April 29 U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve cited weakness in the U.S. economy and data showed U.S. growth slowed more sharply than expected in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.07 points, or 0.41 percent, to 18,035.07, the S&P 500 lost 7.95 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,106.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.78 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,023.64.

