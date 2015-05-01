May 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after
all three major indexes posted slight gains for April and as
investors are optimistic that construction and manufacturing
data, due later, could support signs that the economy is
regaining momentum.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 99.49 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 17,940.01, the S&P 500 gained 10.39
points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,095.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 29.83 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,971.25.
(Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)