US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors await earnings season
May 5 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after two sessions of gains as trade deficit rose in March, pointing to a contraction in economic growth in the first quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.04 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,033.36, the S&P 500 lost 4.79 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,109.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.61 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,997.32. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
