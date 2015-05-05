US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors await earnings season
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both down 0.02 pct (Updates prices, commentary, changes byline)
NEW YORK May 5 U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Tuesday after a surprisingly wide March U.S. trade deficit raised concerns that the economy shrank in the first quarter.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 142.2 points, or 0.79 percent, to 17,928.2, the S&P 500 lost 25.01 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,089.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.60 points, or 1.55 percent, to 4,939.33. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both down 0.02 pct (Updates prices, commentary, changes byline)
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq little changed (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up : Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.03 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)